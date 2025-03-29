IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans on Saturday (Mar 29) beat Mumbai Indians to register their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Despite Hardik Pandya's return to the side, Mumbai Indians have now lost their opening two matches of the IPL season after their 36-run defeat. Gujarat Titans on the other hand are back to winning ways in the IPL 2025.
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Highlights
Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each as Gujarat Titans thrashed IPL powerhouse Mumbai Indians by 36 runs for their first win this season on Saturday.
Gujarat rode on Sai Sudharsan's 63 off 41 balls to post 196-8 after being invited to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Siraj then led the bowling charge to limit the opposition to 160-6 as five-time winners Mumbai went down to their second straight loss in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament.
Siraj removed the Mumbai openers to dent the chase and Krishna hurt the middle-order to return figures of 2-18.
Mumbai's former captain Rohit Sharma started on the front foot with two successive boundaries but Siraj had the last laugh as he bowled the opener for eight on the fourth ball.
Siraj was on fire when he bowled South African wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton for six as the left-hander got an inside edge on to his stumps.
Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav attempted to rebuild in a third-wicket stand of 62 until Krishna struck to remove Varma for 39.
Follow All IPL 2025 GT vs MI Highlights
-
Mar 29, 2025 23:59 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: GT beat Mumbai by 36 runs
-
Mar 29, 2025 23:24 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai steer to defeat in Ahmedabad
Mumbai Indians are steering down to another defeat in the IPL 2025.
LIVE SCORE: MI 140/6 (18.1) CRR: 7.71 REQ: 31.09
Mumbai Indians need 57 runs in 11 balls
GT 196/8 (20)
-
Mar 29, 2025 23:06 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai's charge
The match has reached a decisive stage as Mumbai need less than 100 to win with Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.
LIVE SCORE: MI 116/4 (14.3) CRR: 8 REQ: 14.73
Mumbai Indians need 81 runs in 33 balls
GT 196/8 (20)
-
Mar 29, 2025 22:50 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai lose Tilak Varma, need less than 100 to win
Mumbai Indians have lost Tilak Varma as the match hangs in balance in the final phase.
LIVE SCORE: MI 99/3 (12) CRR: 8.25 REQ: 12.25
Mumbai Indians need 98 runs in 48 balls
GT 196/8 (20)
Last Wkt: Tilak Varma c Rahul Tewatia b Prasidh 39(36) - 97/3 in 11.3 ov.
-
Mar 29, 2025 22:34 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai recover after poor start
After poor start to their innings, Mumbai Indians have made a good recovery and little over 100 runs to win.
LIVE SCORE: MI 80/2 (9) CRR: 8.89 REQ: 10.64
Mumbai Indians need 117 runs in 66 balls
GT 196/8 (20)
-
Mar 29, 2025 22:19 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai make slow start in run chase
Mumbai Indians have made a slow start to their innings as Mohammed Siraj continues to impress.
LIVE SCORE: MI 52/2 (6.4) CRR: 7.8 REQ: 10.88
Mumbai Indians need 145 runs in 80 balls
GT 196/8 (20)
-
Mar 29, 2025 21:31 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Sai Sudharsan shines for Gujarat, Mumbai need 197 runs to win
Sai Sudharsan shines for Gujarat Titans as he scores 63 off 41 deliveries to help his side score 196. Mumbai now need to score 197 runs to open their account on the Points Table.
LIVE SCORE: GT 196/8 (20) CRR: 9.80
-
Mar 29, 2025 21:15 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai script mini-comeback as Gujarat near 200
Mumbai Indians have made a mini-comeback in the game as Gujarat Titans lose wickets in closing stages of innings.
LIVE SCORE: GT 179/6 (18.2) CRR: 9.76
Last Wkt: Sherfane Rutherford c Santner b Chahar 18(11) - 179/6 in 18.2 ov.
-
Mar 29, 2025 20:53 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Gujarat eye big as Mumbai bowlers face tough time
Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan are in great touch as Gujarat Titans eye a score around 200.
LIVE SCORE: GT 140/2 (15.0) CRR: 9.63
-
Mar 29, 2025 20:30 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: 100 up for Gujarat as batters continue to dominate
100 is up for GT as Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan continue their onslaught with the bat.
LIVE SCORE: GT 101/1 (11) CRR: 9.04
-
Mar 29, 2025 20:18 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Gill departs as Hardik strikes against GT
Shubman Gill has to deoart as Hardik Pandya has struck against former side at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
LIVE SCORE: GT 79/1 (9) CRR: 8.78
Last Wkt: Shubman Gill c Naman Dhir b Hardik Pandya 38(27) - 78/1 in 8.3 ov.
-
Mar 29, 2025 20:05 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Gill-Sudharsan on a roll for GT, score 67 in PP
It has been some start to the GT innings as Gill-Sudharsan have stitched a 67-run stand for the opening wicket so far in the Powerplay.
LIVE SCORE: GT 67/0 (6) CRR: 11.17
-
Mar 29, 2025 19:40 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Gill-Sudharsan get Gujarat innings underway
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have got the Gujarat Titans innings underway as they look to make a good start.
LIVE SCORE: GT 14/0 (2) CRR: 7
-
Mar 29, 2025 19:08 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Updates: Gujarat Titans Playing XI
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
-
Mar 29, 2025 19:07 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju
-
Mar 29, 2025 19:06 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score: Mumbai win toss, opt to bowl first
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss on his return to the Narendra Modi Stadium and has decided to bowl first.
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:38 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score: What is the head-to-head record?
This will be the sixth meeting between the sides. Gujarat Titans have the narrow edge with three wins, while Mumbai Indians have won twice. Interestingly, Gujarat has beaten Mumbai in all encounters at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:36 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score: MI Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju
Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:36 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score: GT Probable Playing XI
Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:35 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score: Where to watch?
The live telecast of the GT vs MI IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).
The GT vs MI IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.
-
Mar 29, 2025 18:33 IST
IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score: And we are Live!!
It is a big day in the IPL 2025 as former champions Mumbai Indians travel to Gujarat Titans as both teams search for their first win of the season. You can follow all the live updates here on WION as we'll keep you upto date with all the happenings from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.