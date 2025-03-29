IPL 2025 GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans on Saturday (Mar 29) beat Mumbai Indians to register their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Despite Hardik Pandya's return to the side, Mumbai Indians have now lost their opening two matches of the IPL season after their 36-run defeat. Gujarat Titans on the other hand are back to winning ways in the IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 GT vs MI Highlights

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each as Gujarat Titans thrashed IPL powerhouse Mumbai Indians by 36 runs for their first win this season on Saturday.

Gujarat rode on Sai Sudharsan's 63 off 41 balls to post 196-8 after being invited to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Siraj then led the bowling charge to limit the opposition to 160-6 as five-time winners Mumbai went down to their second straight loss in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament.

Siraj removed the Mumbai openers to dent the chase and Krishna hurt the middle-order to return figures of 2-18.

Mumbai's former captain Rohit Sharma started on the front foot with two successive boundaries but Siraj had the last laugh as he bowled the opener for eight on the fourth ball.

Siraj was on fire when he bowled South African wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton for six as the left-hander got an inside edge on to his stumps.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav attempted to rebuild in a third-wicket stand of 62 until Krishna struck to remove Varma for 39.

