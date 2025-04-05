Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been fined $14,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2025 clash on Friday (April 4).

According to IPL regulations, teams must complete their 20 overs within 90 minutes. LSG fell behind schedule after the 19th over, forcing them to keep only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the final over — a penalty for exceeding the time limit.

“This being the team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹12 lakh,” the BCCI said in a release.

Trouble for Digvesh Rathi

Meanwhile, LSG’s rising star Digvesh Rathi has once again found himself in trouble for his on-field behaviour. The young spinner has been fined 50% of his match fees for a second successive breach of the Level 1 Code of Conduct under Article 2.5 — which deals with inappropriate or excessive celebration after a dismissal.

Rathi, who was previously penalised for an animated celebration against Punjab Kings, repeated a toned-down version of his 'notebook tick' gesture after dismissing MI’s Naman Dheer. Despite being more restrained, the act still drew sanction from the match referee.

“This marks his second Level 1 offence of the season, adding two more demerit points to the one he received during the April 1 match against Punjab Kings,” the BCCI release added.

Come IPL mega auction, 25-year-old Rathi was picked up for INR 30 lakh ($35,000) from the uncapped players' pool and has been giving rich dividends on the investment made so far. Before the IPL, Rathi played just two T20s at the domestic level in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and had three wickets to his name.

