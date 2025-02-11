Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture at Bhubaneswar airport has taken social media by storm. As the Indian team departed for Ahmedabad for the final ODI against England, Kohli took a moment to interact with his fans, creating a truly special moment for one lucky fan.

A video captures the star batter stepping forward to warmly hug a female fan before shaking hands with others in the crowd. Security personnel eventually led him away, but his thoughtful gesture left a lasting impression on those present and fans online.

Watch the video here:

That Hug 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/nSkwhmtZUs — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 10, 2025

India secured the series in the second ODI at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium with a four-wicket win over England. While Kohli had an off day, making just five runs, the team’s performance ensured a dominating win. Now, as they prepare for the final match in Ahmedabad, Kohli will be eager to leave his mark.

Men in Blue looking for a clean sweep

Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium has been a place of mixed fortunes for the Men in Blue. They lost to Australia in the 50-over 2023 World Cup final, though Kohli stood tall with a hard-fought half-century. With the 2025 Champions Trophy on the horizon, he will look to find his rhythm and make a strong statement against England.

Team India will look for a clean sweep against England as they take on the visitors in the final ODI on Wednesday (Feb 12). The contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the last one for both sides before the Champions Trophy 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)