India beat Australia by four wickets to advance to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue rode on Virat Kohli's brilliant 84 off 98 deliveries for a comfortable win. Towards the end of the innings, a quickfire cameo by Hardik Pandya (28 off 24 balls) helped ease the pressure for India.

Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Cooper Connolly after making 28 runs, while his opening partner Shubman Gill became a victim of Ben Dwarshuis for 8. Shreyas Iyer made 45 after stitching crucial 91 runs with Kohli for the third wicket. He was clean-bowled by Adam Zampa in the 27th over.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa picked two wickets each.

Earlier, Indian bowlers were persistent but well-paced fifties from Steve Smith and Alex Carey carried a largely profligate Australia to a slightly sub-par 264 all out. Throughout his stay, Smith was the pillar of Australian innings, and was involved in three 50 stands — 52 with Travis Head for the second wicket, 56 for the third wicket Marnus Labuschagne and 54 for the fifth wicket with Carey (61 runs).