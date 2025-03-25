GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025, Highlights: Punjab Kings beat 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their opening game of the latest season. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Punjab were driven by the excellent batting knocks of captain Shreyas Iyer (97) and Shashank Singh (44) to help them register a vital win.

ndia batsman Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 97 to set up a 11-run win for Punjab Kings in a big-hitting IPL clash with Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Iyer's 42-ball knock steered the team to 243-5 after being invited to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat finished on 232-5 despite a valiant 41-ball 74 by opener Sai Sudharsan who set up a blazing start to the run chase, featuring a 84-run second wicket stand with England's Jos Buttler (54).

Both sides walloped 16 sixes each across the two innings on the fourth day of the cash-rich Indian Premier League T20 tournament.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title win last year, has already gone some way to justifying his top price tag, after Punjab paid a whopping 3.17 million dollars in the November auction.