GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025, Highlights: Punjab Kings beat 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their opening game of the latest season. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Punjab were driven by the excellent batting knocks of captain Shreyas Iyer (97) and Shashank Singh (44) to help them register a vital win.
ndia batsman Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 97 to set up a 11-run win for Punjab Kings in a big-hitting IPL clash with Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.
Iyer's 42-ball knock steered the team to 243-5 after being invited to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat finished on 232-5 despite a valiant 41-ball 74 by opener Sai Sudharsan who set up a blazing start to the run chase, featuring a 84-run second wicket stand with England's Jos Buttler (54).
Both sides walloped 16 sixes each across the two innings on the fourth day of the cash-rich Indian Premier League T20 tournament.
Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title win last year, has already gone some way to justifying his top price tag, after Punjab paid a whopping 3.17 million dollars in the November auction.
Mar 25, 2025 23:25 IST
GT vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab beat Gujarat by 11 runs
It was not a thriller we expected, but another narrow contest in the IPL 2025. Punjab have opened the campaign on a winning note and beaten Gujarat by 11 runs.
PBKS 243/5 (20)
GT 232/5 (20)
Punjab Kings won by 11 runs
Mar 25, 2025 23:03 IST
Vijaykumar Vyshak is on fire
What an over he has kept PBKS dreaming for a win, 2 overs 10 runs in the death overs.
LIVE SCORE: GT 193/2 (17.3) CRR: 11.03 REQ: 20.4
Gujarat Titans need 51 runs in 15 balls
Mar 25, 2025 22:43 IST
Sherfane Rutherford in good form
Sherfane Rutherford is in great form as GT look to entertain the crowd in another thriller.
LIVE SCORE: GT 172/2 (14.4) CRR: 11.73 REQ: 13.5
Gujarat Titans need 72 runs in 32 balls
Mar 25, 2025 22:31 IST
Sudharsan departs after valiant knock
What a knock but this left the game wide open and Sudharsan's 74 runs should make this contest interesting.
Last Wkt: Sai Sudharsan c Shashank Singh b Arshdeep
LIVE SCORE: GT 145/2 (12.3) CRR: 11.6 REQ: 13.2
Gujarat Titans need 99 runs in 45 balls
Mar 25, 2025 21:56 IST
Gill returns as Maxwell strikes
Wow just when Shubman Gill looked good with the bat, he has to return as Glenn Maxwell strikes for PBKS.
LIVE SCORE: GT 61/1 (5.5) CRR: 10.46 REQ: 12.92
Gujarat Titans need 183 runs in 85 balls
Mar 25, 2025 21:18 IST
Shashank-Shreyas run the show for PBKS
What an effort from Shashank and Shreyas as the former was in dazzling form while Shreyas Iyer missed out on a hundred as remained unbeaten on 97.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 243/5 (20) CRR: 12.15
Last 5 overs: 87 runs, 1 wkts
Mar 25, 2025 21:02 IST
200 up for PBKS
Boudaries are flwoing in tandem as the visitors are in total control with the bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 204/5 (17.5) CRR: 11.44
Mar 25, 2025 20:47 IST
Stoinis out!
Just when he lookd good, Marcus Stoinis has departed as PBKS eye 200 in their season opener.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 162/5 (15.2) CRR: 10.57
-
Mar 25, 2025 20:25 IST
Double blow for PBKS!
First Omarzai and now Maxwell as Sai Kishore strikes twice to put GT back in the game.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 105/4 (10.4) CRR: 9.84
Mar 25, 2025 20:18 IST
100 for PBKS
PBKS have reached 100 in 9.1 overs as Shreyas Iyer and Azmatullah Omarzai impress with the bat.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 100/2 (9.3) CRR: 10.53
-
Mar 25, 2025 20:04 IST
Priyansh misses out on 50
Priyansh has missedout on his fifty despite a great start for PBKS.
Last Wkt: Priyansh Arya c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid Khan 47(23) - 79/2 in 6.4 ov.
Mar 25, 2025 19:46 IST
Rabada strikes!
Prabhsimran Singh miss judges the flight of the ball and is out. Not a start he wanted.
Last Wkt: Prabhsimran Singh c Arshad Khan b Rabada 5(8) - 28/1 in 3.1 ov.
Mar 25, 2025 19:44 IST
PBKS make slow start
Mar 25, 2025 19:19 IST
PBKS Playing XI
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod
Mar 25, 2025 19:18 IST
GT Playing XI
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar
Mar 25, 2025 19:17 IST
GT win toss, opt to bowl first
Well Shubman Gill has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the season opener against PBKS. We expect a fireworks with the bat from both sides.
Mar 25, 2025 18:39 IST
What is the head-to-head?
Titans have a 3-2 lead over Punjab, but the visitors won the only previous meeting between the two teams in Ahmedabad last year.
Mar 25, 2025 18:31 IST
Where to watch?
The live telecast of the GT vs PBKS IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).
Mar 25, 2025 18:31 IST
Probable Playing XII for PBKS
Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell , Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera/Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mar 25, 2025 18:00 IST
Probable Playing XII for GT
Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Mar 25, 2025 17:35 IST
And we are live!
Welcome to match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the toss is at 7:00 PM.