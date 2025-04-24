Advertisment
Subscribe
Cricket

5 Unbreakable IPL Records that still stand tall

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian Premier League (IPL), since its inception, in 2008 has delivered jaw-dropping moments over the years. However, some records still stand tall in the 18-year IPL history.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Umang Bafna
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

The Indian Premier League (IPL), since its inception, in 2008 has delivered jaw-dropping moments over the years. However, some records still stand tall in the 18-year IPL history.

Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Photograph: (AFP)
Photograph: (AFP)
KOHLI 2016 RCB 973
1/5

Virat Kohli - Most Runs in a Single Season

In 2016, RCB batter, Virat Kohli smashed 973 runs in 16 innings with four centuries. He achieved this feat with a remarkable average of 81.08 and astonishing strike rate of 152.03. Despite close attempts by Jos Buttler and Shubhman Gill, no one has been able to go past this milestone.

Virat - ABD Partnership
2/5

Virat Kohli and AB de Villers - Highest Partnership

In 2016, RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched together a record 229-run partnership against Gujarat Lions (GL) at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium. Kohli hammered 109 while de Villiers remained unbeaten on 129 as RCB posted a commanding 248/3 in their 20 overs.

KKR 2014
3/5

Kolkata Knight Riders - Most Consecutive Wins by a Team

Kolkata Knight Riders, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, won 10 matches in a row across the 2014 and 2015 seasons. They won 9 matches in a row before winning the IPL title followed by the inaugural match of IPL 2015.

Advertisment
ALZARRI JOSEPH
4/5

Alzarri Joseph - Most Wickets on Debut

West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph stunned everyone on debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019, taking 6 wickets for just 12 runs. He achieved this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad,

AMIT MISHRA HATTRICK IPL
5/5

Amit Mishra - Most IPL Hat-Tricks

Indian leggie Amit Mishra is the only player with three hat-tricks in IPL history. He claimed hat-tricks against Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2008, Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) in 2011 and Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013.

IPL virat kohli records IPL records
Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Advertisment
Subscribe