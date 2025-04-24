5 Unbreakable IPL Records that still stand tall

Virat Kohli - Most Runs in a Single Season
In 2016, RCB batter, Virat Kohli smashed 973 runs in 16 innings with four centuries. He achieved this feat with a remarkable average of 81.08 and astonishing strike rate of 152.03. Despite close attempts by Jos Buttler and Shubhman Gill, no one has been able to go past this milestone.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villers - Highest Partnership
In 2016, RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched together a record 229-run partnership against Gujarat Lions (GL) at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium. Kohli hammered 109 while de Villiers remained unbeaten on 129 as RCB posted a commanding 248/3 in their 20 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders - Most Consecutive Wins by a Team
Kolkata Knight Riders, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, won 10 matches in a row across the 2014 and 2015 seasons. They won 9 matches in a row before winning the IPL title followed by the inaugural match of IPL 2015.
Alzarri Joseph - Most Wickets on Debut
West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph stunned everyone on debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019, taking 6 wickets for just 12 runs. He achieved this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad,
Amit Mishra - Most IPL Hat-Tricks
Indian leggie Amit Mishra is the only player with three hat-tricks in IPL history. He claimed hat-tricks against Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2008, Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) in 2011 and Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013.