Adelaide, Australia

‘Throws and cheeky glares’ headlined the final session on Day 1 in Adelaide as Marnus Labuschagne fired up Indian quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj on Friday (Dec 6). The under-fire Australia number three tackled the new-ball blues under the lights to stand tall and stitch a 62-run stand with Nathan McSweeney before stumps.

While the first incident happened soon after Labuschagne walked out to bat following Usman Khawaja’s dismissal when Bumrah tried intimidating the out-of-form batter with a return throw, resulting in some words exchanged and a cheeky glare shared between the two, the second one made everyone get involved into this contest even more.

Siraj, steaming into bowling during the 25th over, was forced to pull out of his bowling stride at the last second after Labuschagne extracted himself because of the distraction in front of the side screen. A fan, carrying a bunch of beer glasses, assembled in the form of a snake, happened to cross the white screen just before the ball was about to get delivered, distracting Marnus.

With the batter pulling out of his stance, Siraj, into his stride, although broken, threw the ball towards him in anger, leading to both exchanging some words.

Given that must have broken his rhythm, what transpired on the next ball frustrated Siraj even more, as Marnus cut him through the gully region for a boundary.

Australia all over India on day one in Adelaide

Contrary to how the game, or day one to be specific, panned out for both teams in the BGT opener in Perth, the result after the first day’s play in the second Test was entirely different. However, what remained constant was Australia wrapping up India inside the first two sessions on Day 1.

Mitchell Starc, the protagonist, removed Yashasvi Jaiswal on a first-ball duck, later registering his best figures in Tests (6/48).

With Australia dismissing India on 180, they had the chance to begin better than they did across both innings in Perth, suffering early blows.

Despite the conditions favouring the bowlers, the Indian seamers failed to make their chances count, as Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney successfully dodged the new-ball threat.

Birthday boy Bumrah picked up Khawaja’s wicket on 13 but failed to provide any breakthrough before stumps on Day 1.

The two right-handers, Marnus and McSweeney, added 62 for the second wicket, with Australia ending day one on 86 for one, trailing behind by 94 runs.

