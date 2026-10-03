/Zee marks 34 years: Founder Subhash Chandra reflects on pioneering journey and AI-driven future

Zee has completed glorious 34 years with the guidance of group founder Dr Subhash Chandra. In 1992, the network brought to India its first private satellite television channel. Viewers looked for the vibrant blue, yellow, and pink logo on their screens as they tuned in. It brought children, parents, and grandparents together to watch shows; there was a little something for everyone.

The world has evolved from those box TVs to sleek screens, and so have content and viewing patterns. Keeping up with the changing world, the network has relentlessly provided the audience with movies, music, live experiences, kids' entertainment, sports, and more.

Taking to his social media handle, founder Subhash Chandra tweeted, “34 years back today, Zee was launched with just 5 people. ​That single step sparked an entire industry and resulted in employment for over 30 million people across India. ​A humble beginning that shaped an era, and the future promises to be even bigger.”

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The launch opened a new world of entertainment and sparked a new industry. It also paved the way for talent to shine and perform across every screen. The pioneer Zee is now set to take that legacy forward. The company says it will continue to take India to the world, narrating stories across languages and connecting audiences across platforms.

Zee has also positioned itself at the pulse of a changing media ecosystem. It is taking technology in its stride and powering that evolution with artificial intelligence and machine learning, tools that make content discovery smarter and connections deeper.