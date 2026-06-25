/Zee Entertainment hits record 20% network share, reaches new milestone with 300 million sports audience across platforms

Leading content and technology powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has achieved a record network share of 20% (15+ India Urban) in week 24 of 2026, marking an all-time high performance for the company since ~8 years. The robust viewership gains are attributed to the company’s strong entertainment portfolio, amplified by phenomenal performance of the newly launched Unite8 Sports channels.

Powered by the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Unite8 Sports has garnered new set of 60 million viewers, emerging as the second largest linear sports portfolio in the country. The LIVE sporting action, coupled with key programming initiatives including language-based commentary, special expert analysis and football content has enabled Unite8 Sports 2 to achieve the leadership position amongst all English sports channels in India. The company’s sports portfolio has also achieved a unique reach of over 300 million across its linear platforms, Zee 5 and social platforms since June 1, 2026. With this milestone, the company has firmly positioned itself as a compelling entertainment and sports destination across platforms.

Speaking about the robust performance, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The overwhelming response to FIFA World Cup 2026 across our platforms marks a pivotal moment for us in our journey to build a compelling sports business. We are amping up our efforts with innovative programming initiatives to keep the audiences engaged even beyond the match window as the tournament enters the key stage. The strong audience engagement further reinforces our commitment to deliver premium global content to viewers at scale and transform the sports viewing ecosystem across the country.”

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