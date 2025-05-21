What is Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill that’s dividing Republicans?

US President Donald Trump’s flagship budget plan, dubbed the “big, beautiful” bill, faces stiff opposition from within his own party as Republicans remain deeply divided over its provisions.



Despite Trump’s personal intervention on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to rally support, significant dissent persists ahead of a crucial House vote reportedly expected later this week.

What is the ‘big, beautiful’ bill?

The sprawling 1,116-page legislation aims to extend and expand the 2017 Trump tax cuts, eliminate taxes on tips and overtime, raise the SALT deduction cap from $10,000 to $30,000 for couples, and introduce new work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

It also proposes rescinding green energy subsidies and increasing the child tax credit.

The bill includes approximately $4.9 trillion in tax breaks, partially offset by $1.5 trillion in spending cuts over the next decade, according to Reuters.

Four major sticking points

Despite passing the committee stage, the legislation is caught in a tug-of-war between conservative hardliners demanding steeper cuts and moderates protecting their constituents’ interests. These are the four most contentious areas:



1. How deep should the cuts go?

A central issue is how much to reduce federal spending. The bill’s $4.9 trillion in tax breaks—partly paid for by cutting healthcare and clean energy incentives. It has also alarmed fiscal conservatives who say the reductions don’t go far enough to tackle the US’s $36 trillion national debt.

Texas Republican Chip Roy criticised the proposal, saying, “The bill does not yet meet the moment. We can and must do better before we pass the final product,” Bloomberg reported.

2. Medicaid work requirements spark sharp debate

The bill proposes significant changes to Medicaid, the federal health programme for low-income Americans.

Starting in 2029, able-bodied adults would need to work at least 80 hours per month or engage in community service to remain eligible.



Hardline Republicans want these requirements to begin immediately. Congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina and others have called for stricter enforcement and faster implementation.

They also seek to bar undocumented immigrants from receiving any Medicaid benefits.

But moderates like Missouri Senator Josh Hawley are pushing back. Writing in The New York Times, he called the cuts “morally wrong and politically suicidal,” warning that millions of constituents could lose access to essential healthcare.



Representative Andy Harris, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, also expressed concerns, telling Reuters that “the president, I don’t think, convinced enough people that the bill is adequate the way it is.”

President Trump, meanwhile, has warned Republican lawmakers against imposing stricter Medicaid work requirements, stressing the need to cut “waste, fraud, and abuse” rather than benefits, the New York Post reported.

3. State and local tax (SALT) deductions divide Republicans

The bill raises the cap on state and local tax deductions, commonly known as SALT, from $10,000 to $30,000 for couples. However, lawmakers from high-tax states such as New York, California, and New Jersey say this doesn’t go far enough.



In a joint statement, New York Republicans Elise Stefanik, Andrew Garbarino, Nick LaLota, and Mike Lawler called the proposal “insulting.” They are pushing for the cap to be raised to $62,000 for individuals and $124,000 for couples.



“While I respect the president, I’m not budging on it,” Lawler told the BBC. “As it stands right now, I do not support the bill.”

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, also from New York, who was previously sceptical about the SALT provisions, said she is satisfied with the current compromise. “They’re fighting for their districts, and they should be, but when it comes time to vote for the bill, it’s get the best deal possible and vote for the bill,” she told Reuters.

House Republican leaders are reportedly seeking a compromise to raise the SALT cap to $40,000 for individuals and $80,000 for joint filers, though this falls short of the $62,000 some lawmakers demand, Bloomberg reported.

4. Food assistance reforms raise humanitarian concerns

The legislation also seeks major reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), which currently supports over 42 million Americans.



Under the proposal, states would be required to fund 5 per cent of benefit costs and 75 per cent of administrative expenses or costs they currently do not bear.



Work requirements for SNAP recipients would also be expanded, applying to individuals without dependents up to age 64 (currently capped at 54). Republicans argue this will reduce fraud and encourage employment, while Democrats claim it will push millions into food insecurity.



Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin described the proposal as “a slap in the face” to struggling families, according to Bloomberg.

Trump’s push for unity amid party divisions



On Tuesday, Trump left the White House for Capitol Hill in an effort to mend fractured party support, calling the gathering “a meeting of love” with “great unity in that room” after addressing House Republicans, Reuters reported.



Despite his assurances, division remains, especially over Medicaid and SALT deductions. Trump reportedly cautioned Congressman Lawler against pushing for a higher SALT cap, warning it could threaten GOP unity, Reuters added.



The bill narrowly passed the House Budget Committee on Sunday with a 17-16 vote but still requires full House approval, expected on Wednesday or Thursday.



With a narrow Republican majority and no Democratic support, the bill’s fate remains uncertain, Bloomberg reported.



If it clears the House, the bill will head to the Senate, where further amendments are anticipated. Several Republican senators have already voiced concern over Medicaid cuts and the SALT deduction cap, Reuters reported.

As the May 26 deadline approaches, President Trump is intensifying efforts to unify his party behind the bill, underscoring the need to prevent tax increases and reduce government spending, Reuters added.



