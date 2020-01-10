Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 78 crore of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband

Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family's assets worth over Rs 78 crore have been attached in connection with the Videocon loan case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday.

These assets comprise her flat in Mumbai and some other properties belonging to the company of her husband, Deepak Kocchar.

The ED had registered a criminal case in February last year against Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning Rs 3,250-crore loan by the bank to the corporate group.

A probe was initiated in the case to find out if alleged kickbacks were generated in the loan deal and laundered to create a tainted asset.



