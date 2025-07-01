The United States has significantly reduced the number of family-based immigrant visas issued to Indian nationals in early 2025, compared to the same period last year. According to a fresh analysis of data from the US Department of State, there has been a notable decline in key visa categories, impacting Indian families hoping to reunite in America.

US family visas to Indians see a dip

The IR5 visa—granted to parents of US citizens—dropped by 11 per cent between February and April this year. Even more striking was the fall in F3 visas, meant for married sons and daughters of US citizens and their dependents, which plunged by a staggering 41 per cent.

Visa cuts hit Indian families

These visas fall under the broader umbrella of “family-sponsored immigration,” a system designed to allow US citizens and green card holders to bring close relatives to the country. But the recent data points to a shift in that promise, at least for Indian applicants. In total, the US approved 5,840 family-based immigrant visas for Indians during the February window this year, down from nearly 7,000 in 2024.

The decline comes at a time when broader immigration policy in the US remains a hot-button issue, and as visa backlogs and wait times continue to plague the system. For Indian families waiting years—sometimes decades—for these opportunities, the drop could mean yet another delay in long-anticipated reunions.

While the reasons for the reduced approvals haven’t been officially detailed, the sharp cuts in traditionally stable visa categories are raising concern among immigrant communities. Whether this is a temporary blip or a sign of deeper systemic tightening remains to be seen, but for now, thousands of Indian families find the American dream just a bit farther out of reach.