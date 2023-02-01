ugc_banner
Live Now

India Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Growth at 7 pc in current fiscal, highest among major economies: Nirmala Sitharaman

New DelhiEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Indian Parliament Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

India Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023 said that India’s G20 presidency gives the nation a unique opportunity to strengthen its role in the world economic order. Union Cabinet approved the Budget and the Finance Minister said that the world today sees India as a bright star.

Indian Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing the Parliament as she presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. The Budget assumes significance in the fact that the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament in a joint session. Sitharaman also presented the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23. The budget session this year has 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on April 6.

01 Feb 2023, 12:04 PM (IST)
Credit guarantee for MSMEs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Credit guarantee for MSMEs, Rs 9000 crores infused in the corpus which will allow additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crores; to be effective from 1st April 2023: FM Sitharaman.
 

01 Feb 2023, 12:01 PM (IST)
Union Budget 2023-2024: One-stop solution to foundational identity for individuals

A one-stop solution for reconciliation & updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various govt agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
 

01 Feb 2023, 11:56 AM (IST)
To skill youth for int'l opportunities, centres to be set up across states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0. To skill the youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different States. 

FM Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that in order to unleash Innovation and research by Startups and Academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out. She said that this will enable access to anonymized data. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:53 AM (IST)
Union Budget 2023-2024: State to be supported in replacing old vehicles

States will be supported in replacing old vehicles. FM Nirmala Sitharaman apprised the Parliament that Rs 35,000 crores priority capital for the energy transition; Battery storage to get viability gap funding. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:49 AM (IST)
Capital investment outlay increased to 3.3% of GDP: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Capital investment outlay increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3% of GDP, said FM Sitharaman in Indian Parliament. In aid to state governments, Finance Minister said that a 50-year interest-free loan to them will be provided for one more year. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:46 AM (IST)
India Union Budget 2023-2024: PM Awaas Yojana enhanced by 66 pc

The outlay for PM Awaas Yojana being enhanced by 66 pc to over Rs 79,000 crores. Additionally, capital investment outlay being increased by 33 pc to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3 pc of GDP, said FM Sitharaman. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:44 AM (IST)
'Manhole to machine hole mode': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on 100 pc mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks

All cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks & sewers to transition from manhole to machine hole mode, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her remarks as India gets Union Budget 2023-2024. 
 

01 Feb 2023, 11:42 AM (IST)
WATCH LIVE: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2023-2024

WATCH LIVE: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2023-2024 

×

 

 

01 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM (IST)
Social-economic condition of Particularly Tribal Groups to be improved: FM

To improve social-economic condition of the Particularly Tribal Groups, PMPBTG Development mission will be launched, to saturate PBTG habitations with basic facilities. Rs 15,000 cr to be made available to implement scheme in next 3 years, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. 
 

01 Feb 2023, 11:31 AM (IST)
157 new nursing colleges to be established: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech said that a total of 157 new nursing colleges will be established in collocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:25 AM (IST)
Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Fund to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs

An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. India is all set to get its Union Budget 2023. 
 

01 Feb 2023, 11:21 AM (IST)
Union Budget 2023-2024: Indian economy witnessed significant increase in digital payments: FM

The Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by a significant enhancement in digital payments: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents Union Budget 2023.
 

01 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM (IST)
Budget 2023-2024: During COVID pandemic, India ensured that nobody goes to bed hungry

During the COVID pandemic, we ensured that nobody goes to bed hungry with a scheme to supply free foodgrains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months: FM Nirmala Sitharaman said as she presents Union Budget 2023. 
 

01 Feb 2023, 11:09 AM (IST)
G20 presidency an opportunity to strengthen India’s role in world economic order: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her remarks while presenting the Union Budget 2023 said that in these times of global challenges, India’s G20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India’s role in the world economic order:
 

01 Feb 2023, 11:00 AM (IST)
Union Cabinet approves Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman to table it soon in Parliament

Union Cabinet approves Union Budget 2023. Indian Nirmala Sitharaman to table it soon in Parliament. World recognises Indian economy as "bright star," she said in her opening remarks. 

01 Feb 2023, 10:49 AM (IST)
Cabinet meeting starts at Parliament

Cabinet meeting kicked off at Parliament as the Indian FM is all set to present the Budget 2023 soon. Meanwhile Indian Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the budget will be pro-poor and pro-middle class. 

 

01 Feb 2023, 10:42 AM (IST)
Indian Budget copies brought at Parliament

Indian Union Budget copies have been brought to Parliament as they are soon to be tabled by Finance Minister at 11am. A sniffer dog sniffed the copies of the Union Budget 2023 that have been brought to the Parliament. Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman along with her team at Parliament will deliver her fifth Budget today. 

Indian Union Budget

01 Feb 2023, 10:25 AM (IST)
Union Cabinet Meeting underway as Budget to be tabled soon in Parliament

Union Cabinet meeting which is being chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off at Parliament. Once the Cabinet approves the Indian Union Budget 2023, it will be presented in Parliament by Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman. 

01 Feb 2023, 10:18 AM (IST)
Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament as the Union Cabinet meeting will be held shortly. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 at the Parliament at 11 am.

Indian PM
 

01 Feb 2023, 10:08 AM (IST)
Indian FM called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State (MoS) Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and Ministry of Finance senior officials called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Indian FM to table Union Budget 2022-2023 in Parliament today. 

01 Feb 2023, 10:01 AM (IST)
Cabinet meets to approve Budget before it is presented

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will approve the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 before it is presented.


While traditionally, copies of the Budget are brought to the Parliament complex before the Finance Minister arrives, this year no document has been printed following the COVID-19 protocol.


The Budget copies will be disseminated electronically, with documents being uploaded on the government website as well as being made available on a special app developed for the same.

01 Feb 2023, 9:48 (IST)
Sitharaman meets with President Murmu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary TV Somanathan met President Droupadi Murmu ahead of tabling the Budget, as per tradition. 

 

01 Feb 2023, 9:35 (IST)
Sitharaman to present Budget using a digital device

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget from a digital device instead of the traditional "bahi-khata". Wednesday`s Budget will be Sitharaman`s fifth as Finance Minister. In 2019, she had presented the budget from a traditional "bahi-khata" rather than from a leather briefcase. 

01 Feb 2023, 9:10 (IST)
Budget to be presented at 11 am
×

 

01 Feb 2023, 9:05 (IST)
Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Ministry of Finance in the North Block in the Central Secretariat building ahead of presenting the Budget for the year 2023-24. She is expected to meet President Draupadi Murumu shortly.

01 Feb 2023, 9:03 (IST)
What the world expects from India's Budget 2023?
×

 

01 Feb 2023, 8:33 (IST)
This Budget will be a bright spot for the shaky global economy: PM Modi
×

 

01 Feb 2023, 8:14 (IST)
Startup India's expectations from the Budget
×

 

01 Feb 2023, 8:01 (IST)
What is India's EV industry looking forward to in the Budget?
×

 

01 Feb 2023, 7:58 (IST)
Vikram Chandra’s take on what we can expect from Budget 2023
×

 

01 Feb 2023, 7:42 (IST)
What do foreign investors expect from India's Budget 2023?
×

 

01 Feb 2023, 7:36 (IST)
Budget 2023-24: What should India expect in the energy sector?

Among other sectors, the government's focus on the energy sector will be closely monitored, considering the set targets in green energy, which is expected to play an important role in India's economic growth. 

Read more...

01 Feb 2023, 7:33 (IST)
Budget 2023-24 to be presented today

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. The Budget assumes significance by the fact that the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.