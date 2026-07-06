/UK's Virtuoso Music enters India, launches 'Creator-First' model for regional and global markets

Virtuoso Music, the UK-headquartered music company, has officially announced its expansion into the Indian market. The move marks the firm's first major footprint in South Asia as it looks to establish a comprehensive presence across the music value chain, encompassing original music creation, rights management, artist development, and global distribution.

Rather than traditional industry frameworks, Virtuoso is introducing a "creator-first" structural model designed to directly align the financial and creative interests of artists with their industry partners. Under this setup, songwriters, producers, and performers will receive a direct share in the commercial success and performance revenue of their tracks. The company believes this transparent, equity-style framework will cultivate stronger creative relationships, incentivise long-term talent investments, and build a more sustainable foundation for collaborators.

Sahaj Miya, Head of New Business and Music at Virtuoso Music, highlighted the immense potential of the local ecosystem, "India is one of the most exciting music markets in the world, with genuinely world-class music talent. The opportunity is extraordinary, and we are here to build something that matches it. We believe the future of the music ecosystem lies in ensuring that the people who create music have a genuine share in the success of their work."

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Beyond production and immediate rights administration, Virtuoso plans to make heavy baseline investments in marketing and release infrastructure. The company intends to aggressively leverage diverse monetization channels—such as sync licensing, commercial brand partnerships, and media placements—to scale the reach of Indian music both domestically and internationally. Existing rights holders will also be able to tap into Virtuoso's global distribution network for catalogue management.