Turkey-based Celebi, which provides airport ground handling services in India, has filed a legal challenge against the Indian government’s abrupt decision to revoke its security clearance. According to Reuters, the revocation, announced on May 16, 2025, comes amid rising tensions between India and Turkey, following Ankara’s vocal criticism of India’s military operation against Pakistan.

Celebi Airport Services India, in its filing to the Delhi High Court seen by Reuters, argued that the cancellation was based on “vague” national security concerns and lacked specific reasoning or procedural fairness. The company stated the move threatens the livelihoods of 3,791 employees and could severely damage investor confidence in India. “Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner an entity is a threat to national security is unsustainable in law,” the filing said, further noting that Celebi had previously passed all required background checks and security vetting before commencing operations.

In revoking Celebi’s clearance, India’s junior aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the government had received requests from across the country to sever ties with the Turkish firm, citing national interests. “Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests,” he said.

In its legal submission, Celebi argued that while its shareholders are Turkish, the controlling stake is held by companies not incorporated in Turkey. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear the matter on May 19.



Backdrop: Operation Sindoor and diplomatic fallout

India’s move comes in the wake of heightened diplomatic tensions triggered by the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives. In retaliation, India launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, targeting nine terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Turkey and Azerbaijan were among the few nations to publicly condemn India’s military response. Ankara described the airstrikes as “provocative,” urging restraint and dialogue, while Baku issued a statement criticising the operation and expressing solidarity with Pakistan. These statements were met with fierce backlash within India, prompting both public outrage and political calls for an economic and diplomatic boycott of the two nations.

India’s economic pushback



In response to Turkey and Azerbaijan’s stance, India initiated a series of economic and cultural measures aimed at curbing bilateral engagement. According to The Times of India, traders in Rajasthan halted imports of Turkish apples, while marble importers in Udaipur suspended shipments from Turkey, once a dominant player in India’s marble trade, supplying nearly 70 per cent of its imports.

At the institutional level, universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia cancelled Memorandums of Understanding with Turkish government-linked educational institutions, marking a symbolic decoupling in the academic sphere. This was in tandem with Celebi’s expulsion from Indian airports, which disrupted its operations in Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa.

Tourism takes a hit

One of the most direct economic impacts for Turkey and Azerbaijan is unfolding in the tourism sector. Major travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip reportedly recorded a 60 per cent decline in bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan, with cancellations spiking by 250 per cent amid the diplomatic fallout.

In 2024, Indian tourists spent approximately ₹42.9 billion in Turkey and ₹26 billion in Azerbaijan, according to estimates cited by NDTV. This spending was concentrated in Istanbul, Cappadocia, Baku, and Gabala—regions heavily dependent on foreign visitors.

The ongoing boycott has put immense pressure on tour operators, hotels, and airlines in both countries, with industry insiders warning of sharp revenue dips in the summer and festive quarters.

What Celebi’s exit means for Turkey’s economy?

Celebi’s ejection from India’s aviation market could have a ripple effect on Turkey’s services exports and diplomatic credibility in South Asia. The company, which had invested significantly in ground handling infrastructure across five Indian airports, now faces reputational damage and potential financial losses from idle equipment, workforce layoffs, and terminated contracts.



India’s broader trade with Turkey is also under strain. According to Financial Express, imports from Turkey during April–February of FY 2024–25 stood at $2.84 billion, down from $3.78 billion in the previous year. Turkish sectors like marble, machinery, and fresh produce have seen shrinking orders from Indian buyers.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijan—whose tourism industry benefited from a surge in Indian travellers in 2024, with between 243,000 to 250,000 visitors generating $308 million to $311 million in revenue reported by Financial Express. It is now at risk of losing its fastest-growing inbound market. Travel agents say a prolonged boycott could derail the country’s tourism-dependent recovery post-COVID.



The Celebi lawsuit may be the first legal flashpoint in a broader geopolitical showdown, but it is unlikely to be the last. India’s message is clear: nations that align against its national interests, particularly on matters of sovereignty and security, will face economic consequences.

As the Delhi High Court hears Celebi’s challenge, the outcome will not only shape the firm’s future in India but it could also redefine how India leverages economic tools to defend its geopolitical red lines.