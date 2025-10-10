TTK Prestige's TT Jagannathan passes away

TT Jagannathan, the Chairman Emeritus of the kitchen appliance company TTK Prestige, has passed away. The company announced his death in an exchange filing, saying he died on October 9, 2025.

The company, which sells Prestige cookers, said he died suddenly. "His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company, and all the Directors and employees of the Company convey deep sorrow and condolences to his family," the firm said in a statement published by ET.

Jagannathan held 3.10% of TTK Prestige’s total shareholding. In addition, he was a partner with a 3% share in M/s T T Krishnamachari & Co, which holds 8,27,67,238 equity shares, accounting for 60.44% of the company, it added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The firm further said that his shares will be passed on to his nominees, and shareholding will be displayed in his name till the transmission is concluded.

Who was TT Jagannathan?

TT Jagannathan completed his engineering from IIT Madras. He played a key role in making TTK Prestige one of India's leading kitchen and home appliance brands.