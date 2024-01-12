Tesla Berlin halts production amid Red Sea disruption crisis. Here are the details

Tesla, the US electric vehicle giant, has announced a temporary halt to most car production at its Berlin factory from January 29 to February 11.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The company attributes the suspension to a shortage of components caused by shifts in transport routes due to ongoing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

This marks the first disclosure of a production interruption directly linked to the Red Sea disruption, a consequence of Iranian-backed Houthi militants targeting vessels in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Several companies, including Geely and Ikea, have already warned of delivery delays.

"The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope are also having an impact on production in Gruenheide," Reuters quoted Tesla saying in a statement.

The extended transportation times are leading to disruptions in supply chains, affecting Tesla's ability to maintain its regular production schedule.

Auto industry analysts predict that other automakers may face similar challenges due to the Red Sea conflict.

Reuters cited Sam Fiorani, the Vice President at AutoForecast Solutions, who emphasised the vulnerability in relying heavily on key components from Asia, especially China, where Tesla sources its battery components.

Fiorani believes that Tesla might be the first, but not the only, automaker facing production issues due to the disrupted supply chain.

The production stop comes at a challenging time for Tesla, as the company is already engaged in a labour dispute with Swedish trade union IF Metall over a collective bargaining agreement.

This has triggered sympathy strikes across the Nordic region. The disruption caused by the Red Sea crisis adds further pressure on Tesla, impacting its production schedule and raising concerns about its ability to meet demand.

While Tesla has not commented on the specific components affected, it stated that full production would resume on February 12. The company is yet to provide details on how it plans to address the missing components and restore production to normal levels.

The Red Sea crisis, instigated by Houthi attacks, has compelled major shipping companies like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to reroute their vessels away from the Suez Canal, which accounts for about 12 per cent of global maritime traffic.

This rerouting, via the longer and more expensive journey around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, adds approximately 10 days to the journey from Asia to Northern Europe, incurring an extra $1 million in fuel costs.

Maersk expects this rerouting to continue for the foreseeable future.

Amid economic uncertainties, European carmakers and analysts have been cautioning that sales in the electric vehicle sector are not growing as anticipated, prompting some companies to reduce prices to stimulate demand.