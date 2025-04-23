A Cold War with Tariffs, Not Nukes

The recent pause in new tariffs on countries other than China sends a clear signal: this isn’t a global trade war — it’s a targeted Cold War between the US and China. Tariffs remain firmly in place on Chinese goods, while those willing to negotiate get a reprieve. The message is strategic: America is at odds with Beijing’s version of global trade and multilateral trade rules of WTO.

This is not just a confrontation over trade balances. It is a structural standoff — about who defines the rules of global commerce, technology flows, currency power and resource control. And Donald Trump, now back in office, is using tariffs not just to pressure China but to reposition America in a shifting world order.

The Six Moves Behind the Tariff Gambit

If one looks beyond the headline skirmishes, the US playbook becomes clear:

Bypass the WTO: Through bilateral trade deals, the US is methodically sidelining the WTO, weakening multilateral frameworks where China still enjoys protections. The sins of the past are biting USA now

Push US Exports: Allies are being nudged to buy more American oil, defence systems, high-end electronics and agricultural products — all while paying in US dollars. This will gain impetus as China will need to find alternate markets or rewire the Supply Chains.

Preserve Dollar Dominance: Ensuring global trade stays dollar-denominated is critical to maintaining US influence and financing its deficits.

Pressure Russia via Oil: Keeping global oil prices low undermines Russia’s war economy, and doubles up as relief for US consumers.

Corner the EU: Europe is being pushed to buy less from Russia and more from the US, particularly energy and defence, tightening American strategic grip.

Meet local expectation – Trump came to power on the premise of more jobs through manufacturing, infrastructure, etc. and ending the Chinese hegemony. He needs to fulfil these promises

This isn’t just a trade war. It’s a high-stakes chessboard where tariffs, oil, electoral promises and geopolitics are pieces in play.

Global Games, Local Deadlines

Yet, every global game has a domestic clock. Trump returned to the White House in 2024 end, but his eye is now on 2026 end, when the midterms could define the second half of his presidency.

He needs to show progress on what he promised: American jobs, American strength and a revival of forgotten industrial towns. But the assumption that manufacturing will come rushing back on the wings of tariffs is misplaced.

Supply chains are complex. Skills take time to rebuild. Infrastructure, logistics, vendor ecosystems — these are not switch-flip problems. Even with punitive tariffs, shifting entire value chains back to American soil will take at least 5 years. 60 per cent of Americans need to be re-skilled which is not possible in a short time frame. Trump knows this and is not politically naïve.

$800 Million a Day — Now What?

With the 10 per cent tariff estimated to reach $800 million a day, the White House has funds. But where will that money go? Not just into subsidies or temporary sops or tax exemptions. Trump needs visible, job-heavy, domestic spending that aligns with his America First rhetoric and delivers tangible change within two years.

The answer lies not in factories, but in infrastructure.

America First — With Asphalt

Trump has always loved big, bold construction projects. Airports. Highways. Walls. Ports. And it’s here that tariffs can be transformed into jobs.

Think about it: the same semi-skilled and unskilled workers displaced by factory closures can find new employment in rebuilding America’s roads, railways and runways. The Southern Wall — a recurring Trump symbol — could return, not just as a security measure but as an employment generator. And unlike manufacturing, infrastructure offers fast, visual results. It’s easier to cut ribbons on bridges than to reboot chip fabrication labs.

This strategy hits multiple goals:

Puts people to work — quickly

Stimulates domestic demand

Gives time to re-build supply chains and skills – bring back delivery, innovation and design to the USA

Bolsters campaign optics for 2026

Adds significantly to the GDP

Trump’s Real Win: Not in Factories, But Foundations

In the end, the tariffs may not restore the old industrial base immediately. But they can fund the next chapter of American competitiveness. This term will be the start for delivery, innovation and design to come back to USA.

Trump’s challenge now is not just about confronting China, but about delivering jobs at home, and ensuring his final term ends on a high. Infrastructure may well be the unlikely bridge between international power plays and local livelihoods.

The tariff pauses reveals that this is no global trade war, but a contained Cold War between the US and China — one with collateral benefits for Trump’s domestic agenda. The real victory won’t be in factories but in freeways, ports and construction sites — places where the jobs of yesterday find a path into tomorrow. Infrastructure will be the real Tariff Dividend.