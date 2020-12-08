Stock market indices trade higher amid volatility; pharma, metals drag

The key Indian equity indices were trading in the green on Tuesday but off the lifetime highs recorded earlier in the session.

S&P BSE Sensex was trading 40-odd points higher at 45,460 levels. The index hit an intra-day high of 45,729. Meanwhile, the broader Nifty50 index also slipped below the 13,400-mark.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 73.80 against the US dollar in the opening session on Tuesday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities boosted investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.83 against the US dollar and gained ground to touch a high of 73.80 against the greenback, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.

(With inputs from agencies)