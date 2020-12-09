Stock market indices hit fresh high; Sensex gains 300 points

The domestic stock market, up over half a per cent, logged their fresh record high on Wednesday on the back of firm global cues.



Among headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 300 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 45,910 levels and the Nifty50 index topped the 13,450-mark. ITC and IndusInd Bank (both up 1%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Performance of banking, IT and auto stocks have been impressive over the last few sessions. Markets were further boosted by Reliance, India’s largest listed company. Reliance shares were trading over 1 per cent higher, continuing its impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies)