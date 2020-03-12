Stock Market bloodbath continues: Sensex plummets 1600 points, Nifty below 10000

Domestic stock market indices on Thursday continued its bear run with the BSE Sensex plunging over 16,00 points.

The plunge in the equity market can be attributed to a similar trend in global markets on persistent fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

At 9:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down over 1,681.15 points, or 4.71%, at 34,016.25 levels. The NSE Nifty too cracked 505.25 points, or 4.83%, to 9,953.15.

Meanwhile, Rupee falls by 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in early trade as markets tank over global selloff.

