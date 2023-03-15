Silicon Valley Bank LIVE | Moody's cut its outlook for the banking sector to 'negative'
Story highlights
The Silicon Valley Bank collapse triggered panic in markets and the banking sector across the world. Moody's has now downgraded its outlook for the sector to "negative" from stable. Follow for more updates.
US prosecutors are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a Wall Street Journal report said. The firm's sudden collapse left regulators scrambling to contain the fallout. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also launched a parallel investigation, the publication said. The investigation may not result in allegations of wrongdoing or charges being filed, WSJ said.
Moody's has warned that the US banking system has a lot more pain in store following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Ratings giant Moody's has cut its outlook for the banking sector to "negative" from stable and warned of "a rapid deterioration in the operating environment". Moody's also said that several other banks faced risks of customer withdrawals.
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is finding new banking partners for portfolio companies following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate, a report by CoinDesk said Tuesday. Santander, HSBC and Deutsche Bank are still willing to connect with crypto firms, CoinDesk said. The recent banking failures in the United States left crypto firms and tech startups stranded and hunting for new banking partners.