Silicon Valley Bank collapse LIVE | Financial stocks worldwide lose $465 billion in two days
The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank triggered a major uproar in markets worldwide. HSBC Holdings on Monday said that it is acquiring the UK arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for one pound through a private sale that was brokered by the Bank of England and the British government. Indian shares, on Tuesday, held the near five-month lows hit in the previous session as a US banking crisis unnerved investors globally.
The dollar was languishing near a multi-week low on Tuesday following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. There are fears of a broader systemic crisis following the crisis in the banking industry. US tech-focused lender left traders speculating that the Federal Reserve could pause its aggressive rate-hiking cycle. The dollar rose to an intraday peak of 134.03 yen and was last 0.48 per cent higher at 133.87, reversing some of Monday's 1.4 per cent slide.
Following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, Moody’s Investors Service has placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade. The five other banks are -- Western Alliance Bancorp., Intrust Financial Corp., UMB Financial Corp., Zions Bancorp. and Comerica Inc. The US government rescued SVB’s depositors, but the incident has hit US bank stocks.
Just two days after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, the Signature Bank based out of New York gets shut by US regulators. But what has suddenly sparked this crisis in US banks? Watch video!https://t.co/OpSqPOetQi— WION (@WIONews) March 14, 2023
Shareholders sued SVB Financial Group and two top executives on Monday, accusing them of hiding information about how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit. The bank failed last week, causing worldwide chaos. The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.
The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar on Tuesday, as did its Asian peers. This follows concerns that the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) could have broader consequences. The rupee was at 82.4150 to the dollar by 11:02 am IST, down from 82.3850 in the previous session. It opened at 82.27.
The Silicon Valley Bank collapse has triggered massive upheaval in financial markets across the world. Global financial stocks have lost $465 billion in market value in two days. Investors have been cutting exposure to lenders from New York to Japan in the wake of SVB's collapse.
Losses widened Tuesday, as MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index dropped as much as 2.7 per cent to the lowest since November 29. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. slid as much as 8.3 per cent in Japan. South Korea's Hana Financial Group Inc. fell 4.7 per cent.
Indian shares were holding at a near five-month lows Tuesday that were hit in the previous session following the US banking crisis. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 per cent to 17,127, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.14 per cent to 58,158.09 as of 09:20 am IST.
The fallout from the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank widened overnight despite government efforts to shore up confidence, hitting bank shares globally.