Silicon Valley Bank collapse LIVE | Financial stocks worldwide lose $465 billion in two days

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse has triggered massive upheaval in financial markets across the world. Global financial stocks have lost $465 billion in market value in two days. Investors have been cutting exposure to lenders from New York to Japan in the wake of SVB's collapse.

Losses widened Tuesday, as MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index dropped as much as 2.7 per cent to the lowest since November 29. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. slid as much as 8.3 per cent in Japan. South Korea's Hana Financial Group Inc. fell 4.7 per cent.