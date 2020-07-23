Sensex up 67 points, currently at 37,938; Nifty at 11,168

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened with marginal gains on Thursday led by buying in index majors HDFC and ITC amid positive cues from global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 67 points to 37,937.82 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered above 11,150 levels.



Asian Paints (up 2%) was the top Sensex gainer. Larsen & Toubro was also trading over 1 per cent higher after announcing its June quarter results.



ICICI Securities also rose as much as 7 per cent following the announcement of its quarterly results.

Biocon, Dish TV, and HDFC AMC, among others, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.