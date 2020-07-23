Sensex up 67 points, currently at 37,938; Nifty at 11,168

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 67 points to 37,937.82 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered above 11,150 levels.
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened with marginal gains on Thursday led by buying in index majors HDFC and ITC amid positive cues from global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 67 points to 37,937.82 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered above 11,150 levels.
Asian Paints (up 2%) was the top Sensex gainer. Larsen & Toubro was also trading over 1 per cent higher after announcing its June quarter results.
ICICI Securities also rose as much as 7 per cent following the announcement of its quarterly results.
Biocon, Dish TV, and HDFC AMC, among others, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.