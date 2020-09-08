Sensex up 235 points, Nifty above 11,400; IT stocks rise

Domestic stock market indices were trading higher on Tuesday led by IT stocks and financial stocks as they trimmed gains to turn positive.



The S&P BSE Sensex was trading 235 points, or 0.6 per cent, higher at around 38,650 levels, and the Nifty50 index reclaimed the 11,400 mark.



Infosys (up 2 per cent) was the top Sensex gainer, followed by HCL Tech and TCS (both up 1%). On the other hand, NTPC and Bharti Airtel slid 1 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 29 paise to 73.64 against the US dollar in opening deals on Tuesday amid rise in demand for the American currency from banks and importers.



Forex traders said strengthening American currency and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

(With inputs from agencies)