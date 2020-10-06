Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,550

The domestic stock market indices rose over half a per cent in Tuesday's early deals, on firm global cues.

Sensex gained 300 points to 39,270 levels and the Nifty50 index reclaimed the 11,600 mark. HDFC and IndusInd bank gained 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, after posting business updates.

Indian rupee erased early gains and trading lower at 73.44 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 13 paise higher at 73.16 per dollar against previous close of 73.29.

