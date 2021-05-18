Sensex tops 50,000 at open; Nifty above 15,100; Tata Motors in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened strong tracking gains in Asian stocks. Tata Motors, Aarti Industries, Canara Bank and Minda Corp are in focus as they announce their results today.

S&P BSE Sensex breached the 50,000 mark on the opening bell while the Nifty 50 index was inching closer to 15,100. Banking and Finance sector stocks were once again aiding the rally with IndusInd Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank among the top Sensex gainers.

Bank Nifty was up 2%, Nifty Metal was up 2.3%, while India VIX was again slipping. Broader markets were mirroring the up-move.

