Sensex tops 44,000 mark, ends 195 points higher; Nifty above 12,900

Domestic indices ended higher on Monday helped by gains in IT and energy stocks. However, major financial stocks declined after new recommendations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 195 points, or 0.44 per cent to settle at 44,077 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 12,926, up 67 points, or 0.52 per cent. During the day, the index hit a record high of 12,969 levels.

According to traders, domestic indices rallied on positive sentiment on sustain foreign institutional investment flows into the market.

(With inputs from agencies)