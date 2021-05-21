Sensex surges 975 points, Nifty ends above 15,150 led by banks

Sensex and Nifty ended with strong gains Friday led by broad-based buying across sectors amid positive global cues. All sectoral indices closed in the green with Nifty Bank surging over 3 per cent followed by financial services, IT, auto and realty indices.

Sensex gained 950 points, or 1.92 per cent, at 50,520 levels and the Nifty50 index topped the 15,150-mark. IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank rose 4 per cent, each, and were the top Sensex gainers.

The Nifty sectoral indices were painted green, with the Nifty Bank index trading 3.5 per cent higher.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices traded 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent higher, respectively.

