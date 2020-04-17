Sensex soars over 700 points; Nifty above 9200

Domestic stock markets were trading in the green, in intra-day trade after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced measures to ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 3 pm, Sensex was trading at 31,373.34, higher by 770.73 points or 2.52% from its previous close of 30,602.61 while NSE Nifty50 was trading at 9205.55, higher by 212.75 points or 2.37% from its previous close.

Meanwhile, The Indian rupee appreciated by 45 paise to 76.42 against the US dollar in intra-day trade as positive domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.59, and then gained further ground and touched a high of 76.42 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 45 paise over its previous close.