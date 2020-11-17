Sensex scales record high levels near 44000-mark supported by positive vaccine news

The domestic equity market indices pared some of its gains and were trading in a range in the afternoon deals on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting 0.6 per cent higher at 43,095 levels while NSE's Nifty was trading at 12,860, up 82 points, or 0.64 per cent. In the early trade, Sensex briefly touched the crucial 44,000 level before retreating later.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap was trading 0.78 per cent higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap index was up over 0.6 per cent.

Markets had eked out modest gains in a one-hour special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali on Saturday and were closed on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)