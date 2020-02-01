Budget 2020: Sensex plunges over 600 points

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Saturday, the domestic equity markets responded in a subdued manner with the BSE Sensex trading 600 points lower.

At 1.50 pm., the Sensex was trading at 40,109.55, lower while Nifty was trading at 11,768.10, lower by 194.00 points.

The indices were largely flat during the early hours of trade and started to decline significantly around 1 p.m.

The budget comes at a crucial time as the economy is going through a severe slowdown and consumer sentiment is significantly low.

The only gainers on the Sensex were Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, TCS and Nestle. The major losers were Larsen and Toubro, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Power Grid.