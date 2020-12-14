Sensex off day’s high, still trade in green, Nifty below 13,550

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading higher on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 46,100 levels. Earlier, the index hit an intra-day high of 46,373. The broader Nifty50 index, meanwhile, slipped near the 13,500-mark.

The Nifty sectoral indices were trading mixed, with Nifty Auto index, down 1 per cent, leading the list of losers.

(With inputs from agencies)