Sensex, Nifty trades flat in a volatile trade

Domestic stock markets are trading with a positive bias on Monday led by gains primarily in HDFC Bank and Infosys.

At 2:30 PM, BSE Sensex index was up 303.21 points, or 0.96%, at 31,891.93 levels. The Nifty50 index jumped 68.40 points, higher at 9,335.15 levels. Nifty Bank index, up 5.5 per cent, was the top sectoral gainer.

European markets started the week on a flat note. Meanwhile, Asian indices turned red earlier today on weak oil prices that collapsed to more than two-decade lows on low demand data and storage facilities reaching their limits. Upcoming earnings reports and economic data also kept investors cautious.