Sensex, Nifty rangebound; auto stocks gain

Indian stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 slipped into the red, paring all the opening gains, on Monday, mirroring mixed Asian markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 37,920 levels after earlier rising as high as 38,119 in the opening deals. The broader Nifty50 index also slipped below the 11,200-mark. NTPC, Larsen & Tourbo, Titan, and Tech Mahindra (all up 1%) were the top Sensex gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank dipped over 2 per cent each.

Shares of RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Glenmark Pharma, Wipro, and Berger Paints will be in focus. Petronet LNG, Suven Pharmaceuticals, among others, are scheduled to report their earnings today.



(With inputs from agencies)