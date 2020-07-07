Sensex, Nifty on track to finish higher for 5th day

Domestic stock market equity indices, Sensex and Nifty gave up opening gains and was volatile on Tuesday dragged by selling in metals, PSU banks, auto and FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 36,530 levels, up 30 points and the Nifty50 index was trading around 10,750 levels. Bajaj Finance rose 4 per cent after announcing its June quarter (Q1FY21) business update. The stock was the top Sensex gainer. Among other individual stocks, Bajaj Auto and Infosys also climbed 2 per cent each.

The Indian rupee ended near the day's low level at 74.94 per dollar, amid volatility in the domestic equity market. The rupee had opened flat at 74.70 per dollar against the previous close of 74.67.

Global market

Markets were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday as expanding coronavirus outbreaks dimmed hopes for a global recovery, despite an overnight rally in tech shares that pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.6% to 22,577.65 and South Korea’s Kospi lost early gains to fall 0.4% to 2,180.30.



