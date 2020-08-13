Sensex, Nifty in the green; broader indices outperform

Benchmark indices are trading higher supported by the IT and metal stocks. Hindalco, JSW Steel, Wipro, TCS and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the Nifty.

Sensex was trading higher at around 38,450 mark and the Nifty50 index hovered around 11,350. Titan (up 2%) was the top Sensex gainer, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen & Toubro (all up 1% each). On the other hand, Bharti Airtel dipped over 4 per cent in early deals before recovering

Meanwhile, Indian rupee opened flat at 74.82 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 74.82, amid buying witnessing in the domestic equity market.



