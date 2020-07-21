 Sensex jumps over 480 points, Nifty tests 11,150

Domestic benchmark indices continued to march higher on Tuesday, looking to continue their three-day winning streak.

The S&P BSE Sensex was ruling over 480 points or over 1 per cent higher at 37,9007 levels while the NSE's Nifty50 was trading 129 points or 1 per cent higher at 11,150 points.

Both markets were trading in a narrow range, but in the positive territory, amid across-the-board buying and firm global cues.

Volatility index was down 2%, while all sectoral indices were in the gree, Nifty PSU Bank jumped over 2%.

Among individual stocks, Maruti Suzuki was up 3.7 per cent and was the top gainer on the Sensex, followed by HDFC, and ICICI Bank, uo 3 per cent each.



(With inputs from agencies)