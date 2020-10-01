Sensex jumps 450 points, Nifty above 11,350 as bank

Oct 01, 2020

Among the sectors, banks, auto, IT and pharma indices added a percent each while the the midcap and smallcap indices gained half a percent.

Domestic stock markets shot up 1 per cent on Thursday, on the back of favourable global cues.

BSE Sensex rose 457 points to 38,525 levels, and the Nifty50 index topped the 11,350-mark. Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank (up 3%) were the top Sensex gainers, followed by Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv (all up 2%).

