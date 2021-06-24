Sensex jumps 393 points, Nifty ends above 15,750 led by IT, metals

In the face of mixed global indications, India's stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Thursday, led by robust gains in the IT and metal sectors.

Broader markets ended mixed, with the midcap index falling and the smallcap index rising marginally.

Sensex ended up 392.92 points or 0.75% at 52699.00, and the Nifty jumped 103.50 points or 0.66% at 15790.50.

IT stocks rallied led by TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Coal India and Indian Oil Corporation are the top losers. About 1415 shares have advanced, 1717 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

Among the sectors, Nifty IT jumped over 2 per cent followed by metals and banks. Pharma and energy stocks dragged the most.

(With inputs from agencies)