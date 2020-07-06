Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty above 10,700 as financials lead

The domestic benchmark indices rose over one per cent each on Monday, mirroring similar gains in their Asian peers.

S&P BSE Sensex gained 272 points while the 50-stock Nifty was above the 10,700 mark, following global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 110.80 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 10,678.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Among the top gainers on the street were HDFC Bank, up 3.17% while IndusInd Bank gained 2.74%, followed by Baja Finance surging 2.63%.

In broader Asia, shares climbed as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery.

India, the world’s second-most populous country, is slowly limping out of months-long lockdowns triggered by the novel coronavirus.



(With inputs from agencies)