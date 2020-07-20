Sensex holds 37,000, Nifty slips below 11,000

Domestic stock market shares start the week on a positive note led by gains in index heavyweight HDFC Bank after it posted robust earnings for the June Quarter.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 per cent at 37,396 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 107 points or 0.99 per cent at 11,009.Except for Nifty pharma which slipped by 1.25 per cent and FMCG which was down by 0.2 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty private bank and financial service up by 2.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.9 per cent and IT by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, HDFC Bank surged by 4.07 per cent to Rs 1,143.20 per share after the private sector lender reported nearly 20 per cent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 6,659 crore. ICICI Bank was up by 3.2 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.3 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.2 per cent.

Rupee opened 8 paise higher at 74.94 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.02.

(With inputs from agencies)

