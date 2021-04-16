Sensex gives up 49,000, ends flat, Nifty below 14,650

Domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty gave up gains to end Friday's volatile session marginally higher. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices ended 1 per cent higher each. Gains were seen in pharma, IT, metals and auto stocks, while bank and realty indices ended in the red.

At close, the Sensex was up 28.35 points or 0.06% at 48,832.03, and the Nifty was up 36.40 points or 0.25% at 14,617.90. About 1617 shares have advanced, 1230 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

Wipro, Hindalco Industries, Cipla, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Steel.

