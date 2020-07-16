Sensex gains 420 points as Infosys jumps 9%, Nifty ends at 10,740

Indian stock market indices ended Thursday's volatile session on a positive territory, led by a rally in Infosys and select financial counters.



Sensex jumped 420 points or 1.16 per cent to close at 36,472, while the broader Nifty 50 index advanced 122 points or 1.15 per cent to end at 10,740.



The rupee settled 3 paise lower at 75.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking strengthening American currency amid worries over mounting COVID-19 cases.



Forex traders said rupee traded in a narrow range as strong dollar, foreign fund outflows and rising COVID-19 cases dragged the local unit down, while positive domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the losses.



At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 75.23, and finally settled for the day at 75.18 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 3 paise over its previous close.

(With inputs from agencies)