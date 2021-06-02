Sensex falls 85 points, Nifty closes flat at 15,576

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty recouped losses to end flat on Wednesday. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices closed over a per cent higher each.



Among sectors, strong gains were seen in PSU Banks, metals, auto and realty indices, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT ended in the red.

BSE Sensex ended at 51,849 levels, down 85 points or 0.16 per cent, with ITC (down 3 per cent), Asian Paints, HDFC, Axis Bank, Tech M, HCL Tech, and TCS leading the list of losers. This was countered by gains in IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki, which rallied up to 2 per cent.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 index settled at 15,576 levels, up 1 point. Both the indices hit their respective lows of 51,450 and 15,460 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee ended lower at 73.08 per dollar, amid volatility in the domestic equity market. The local currency opened 18 paise lower at 73.08 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 72.90 and traded in the range of 73.04-73.31.

