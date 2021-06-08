Sensex falls 53 points, Nifty ends below 15,750

Domestic stock market indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday dragged mainly by banking, financials and metal stocks. The sentiment was also lower on the back of global inflation worries.

The BSE-barometer of 30 shares ended at 52,275 levels, down 53 points or 0.10 per cent while the Nifty50 shut shop at 15,740-mark, down 11.5 points or 0.07 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended 0.3 per cent lower, South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.13 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite ended 0.5 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, the futures of Wall Street's three main indices were mixed. Dow Jones Futures were down 0.04 per cent while Nasdaq Futures were up 0.25 per cent.

