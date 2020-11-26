Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty around 12,800

Domestic stock markets fell half a per cent in noon deals of Thursday's volatile trade ahead of the expiry of November series derivative contracts.

At 12:30 pm, Sensex was trading 156.24 points lower at 43,671.86 and Nifty fell by 40.25 points to 12,818.15. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 50 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 694 points lower at 43,828 and Nifty fell by 196 points to 12,858.

Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty.

(With inputs from agencies)