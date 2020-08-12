Sensex falls 200 points; financials, metal stocks decline

Domestic stock market shares fell and the Nifty snapped six straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, as metal and private sector banks lost ground, with rising coronavirus cases dampening investor sentiment.

Sensex dipped 260 points to 38,140 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around 11,250-mark. Bajaj Finance (down 2%), Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank (down 1%) were the top Sensex laggards. Besides, heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also slipped more than 1 per cent each in early deals.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty private banking index slipped nearly 1% and the Nifty metal index fell more than 1.5% in early trading.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India jumped by 53,601 to nearly 2.27 million as of Tuesday morning, including 45,257 deaths.



