Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 14,700

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session flat as losses in metal, auto stocks offset a surge in FMCG majors. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 1.5 per cent each for the day.

Sensex culminated the session at 48,732.5 levels, adding 42 points or 0.09 per cent. During the choppy session, the index hit a high and low of 48,899 and 48,473, respectively.

On the NSE, the broader 50-share index defended the 14,650-mark to settle at 14,678 levels, down 19 points or 0.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, The Indian rupee ended higher by 13 paise at 73.29 per dollar. The local currency opened flat at 73.42 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 73.42 and traded in the range of 73.22-73.43.

(With inputs from agencies)