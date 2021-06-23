Sensex ends at 52,306, Nifty below 15,700

Indian stock markets closed in the red on Wednesday. Benchmark indices opened in the green but failed to hold at the highs and slumped.

The S&P BSE Sensex index closed at 52,306 levels, down 282.6 points or 0.54 per cent while the Nifty50 index ended at 15,687 levels, down 86 points or 0.54 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, and ONGC were the top gainers in the large-cap space while Adani Ports, Wipro, JSW Steel, Divis Labs, Shree Cement, L&T, Kotak Bank, and TCS were the top laggards.

